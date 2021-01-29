Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 451 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 168.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $125.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $652.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $136.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. 140166 reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

