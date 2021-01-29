Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 442 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4,018.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2,830.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 173,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 167,100 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth $18,450,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 478.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,188 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,743. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $144.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

