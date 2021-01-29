Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.84.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,483.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,749,004. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $143.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.26 and a 200 day moving average of $133.58. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

