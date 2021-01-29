Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 618 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,455,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,736,000 after acquiring an additional 297,346 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after acquiring an additional 565,829 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 915,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,196,000 after acquiring an additional 125,310 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $148.96 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $168.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Bank of America downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

