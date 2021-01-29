Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) PT Raised to $28.00 at Raymond James

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $19.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Simmons First National stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 17,492 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth about $281,000. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

