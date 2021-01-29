Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Simmons First National in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

