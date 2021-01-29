Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SI. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

SI stock opened at $84.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $300,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,383.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 34,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 701.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.