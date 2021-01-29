Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. Silgan also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.30-3.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.10.

Shares of SLGN opened at $35.95 on Friday. Silgan has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. On average, analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

