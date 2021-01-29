Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.23

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.23 and last traded at $43.60, with a volume of 60177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 388.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 151.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

