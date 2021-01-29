Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $186.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Signature Bank from $174.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $164.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.66. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $166.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

