Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Up 5,604.5% in January

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,700 shares, an increase of 5,604.5% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 827,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sify Technologies stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Sify Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

