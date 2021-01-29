SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Short Interest Update

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the December 31st total of 218,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 428,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN SIF traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,355. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.68.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

