SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Short Interest Update

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the December 31st total of 218,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 428,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN SIF traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,355. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.68.
About SIFCO Industries
