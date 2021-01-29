Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.55.

A number of research firms have commented on SIA. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) stock traded down C$0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.22. 78,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,295. The company has a market capitalization of C$886.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.45. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.85 and a 52-week high of C$19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.05.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$166.85 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -421.62%.

About Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

