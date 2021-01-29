Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €54.00 by Berenberg Bank

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.00 ($51.76).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) stock opened at €46.19 ($54.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €42.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. Siemens Healthineers AG has a twelve month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a twelve month high of €47.27 ($55.61).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

