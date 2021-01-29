Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €54.00 by Berenberg Bank

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.00 ($51.76).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) stock opened at €46.19 ($54.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €42.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. Siemens Healthineers AG has a twelve month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a twelve month high of €47.27 ($55.61).

About Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F)

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

