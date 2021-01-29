Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €42.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.00 ($51.76).

SHL stock opened at €46.19 ($54.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.10. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 52 week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 52 week high of €47.27 ($55.61). The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

