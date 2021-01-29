Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now forecasts that the technology company will earn $4.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.42.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Vertical Research raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Societe Generale lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of SIEGY opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

