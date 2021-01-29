Short Interest in ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Declines By 71.8%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRTTY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZOZO in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ZOZO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ZOZO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ZOZO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get ZOZO alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SRTTY traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $5.45. 5,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,770. ZOZO has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22.

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates consignment shop, which includes various brand stores under the ZOZOTOWN name as a tenant; purchased stock shop that purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, which buys and sells used fashion-related merchandise from individual users; PayPay mall, an online shopping mall; and WEAR, a fashion app.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ZOZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOZO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.