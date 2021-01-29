Short Interest in Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Declines By 78.8%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the December 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YARIY shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

