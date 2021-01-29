Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Decreases By 88.7%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BUDZ opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25. WEED has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.70.

In other WEED news, major shareholder Nicole M. Breen sold 123,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $29,697.36. Over the last three months, insiders sold 281,179 shares of company stock valued at $70,269.

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

