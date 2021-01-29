Short Interest in Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Increases By 360.0%

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VBIO opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Vitality Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company is developing tetrahydrocannabinol glycoside (VBX-100), an oral cannabinoid prodrug for inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndromes.

