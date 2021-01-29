Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Rises By 1,111.1%

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 1,111.1% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of VTHR traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,828. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $97.77 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.21 and its 200 day moving average is $166.35.

