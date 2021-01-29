Short Interest in Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Grows By 200.0%

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TGAN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. 7,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,215. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. Transphorm has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transphorm will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transphorm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

