Short Interest in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Decreases By 76.4%

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 427.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 90,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 73,170 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 77,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 60,835 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 46,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 26,777 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000.

NYSE NTG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,920. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $107.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

