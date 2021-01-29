Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Drops By 81.9%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the December 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TTNDY traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.83. The company had a trading volume of 35,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average of $65.49. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $83.17.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

