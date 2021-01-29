Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Drops By 81.9%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the December 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:TTNDY traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.83. The company had a trading volume of 35,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average of $65.49. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $83.17.
About Techtronic Industries
