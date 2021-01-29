Short Interest in TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Expands By 193.5%

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 193.5% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,238. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21. TeamViewer has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

