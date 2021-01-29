Short Interest in Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Declines By 97.4%

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sims stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sims has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27.

Get Sims alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMSMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.