Short Interest in Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Decreases By 85.7%

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCZC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,384. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $175.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.91. Santa Cruz County Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

About Santa Cruz County Bank

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards.

