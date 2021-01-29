Short Interest in Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Decreases By 85.7%

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCZC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,384. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $175.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.91. Santa Cruz County Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.
About Santa Cruz County Bank
Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.