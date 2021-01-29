Short Interest in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Expands By 3,600.8%

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.8% from the December 31st total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,319,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,809,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,562,694. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale began coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

