Short Interest in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Decreases By 65.1%

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the December 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNGR shares. B. Riley raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

RNGR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $70.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Ranger Energy Services as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

