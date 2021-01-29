Short Interest in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Increases By 1,971.1%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, an increase of 1,971.1% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMRNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OMRON in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OMRNY stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. OMRON has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average is $79.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OMRON stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,095 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of OMRON worth $107,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

