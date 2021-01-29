Short Interest in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Rises By 859.1%

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 859.1% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:JEMD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 31,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,969. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $9.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $78,333.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 61,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 70,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 26,717 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

