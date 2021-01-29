Short Interest in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Decreases By 81.7%

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the December 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CAF traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $21.42. 650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,258. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,058,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,600,000 after purchasing an additional 347,602 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 23.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

