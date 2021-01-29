Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Declines By 76.5%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Mitsui Fudosan stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.15. 2,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $84.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
