Short Interest in Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Rises By 1,000.0%

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLGF opened at $23.50 on Friday. Malaga Financial has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.69.

About Malaga Financial

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and demand deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, personal, and income property loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans.

