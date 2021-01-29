Short Interest in Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Rises By 1,000.0%

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MLGF opened at $23.50 on Friday. Malaga Financial has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.69.
About Malaga Financial
