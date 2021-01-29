Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Increases By 1,200.0%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IKTSY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Intertek Group has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $82.42.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

