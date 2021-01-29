Short Interest in Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Rises By 214.8%

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,400 shares, a growth of 214.8% from the December 31st total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. 287,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,233. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.22. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Industria de Diseño Textil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

