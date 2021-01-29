Short Interest in Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Increases By 288.1%

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 288.1% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HXGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hexagon AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

HXGBY stock remained flat at $$88.66 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,654. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.78.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.