Short Interest in Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Expands By 320.0%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 320.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genel Energy in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

Shares of GEGYF stock remained flat at $$2.08 during trading on Friday. Genel Energy has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.