Short Interest in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Rises By 800.0%

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

FCVT traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.06. 364,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,011. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 126,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter.

