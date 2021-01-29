Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Decreases By 92.9%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

