Short Interest in EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Rises By 200.0%

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EuroSite Power stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900. EuroSite Power has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Get EuroSite Power alerts:

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for EuroSite Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroSite Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.