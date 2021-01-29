Short Interest in EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Rises By 200.0%

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of EuroSite Power stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900. EuroSite Power has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05.
About EuroSite Power
