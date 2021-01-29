Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Increases By 780.4%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,600 shares, an increase of 780.4% from the December 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 995,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DANOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Danone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Danone alerts:

DANOY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 649,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.