Short Interest in Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Expands By 200.0%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CNCG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 3,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99. Concierge Technologies has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.87.
Concierge Technologies Company Profile
