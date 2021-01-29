Short Interest in Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Rises By 4,594.5%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,700 shares, a growth of 4,594.5% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CXBMF opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. Calibre Mining has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.40.

CXBMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Calibre Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Calibre Mining from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

