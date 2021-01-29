Short Interest in Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Rises By 225.0%

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BNET opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. Bion Environmental Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

Get Bion Environmental Technologies alerts:

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.