Short Interest in Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Rises By 225.0%

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BNET opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. Bion Environmental Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.70.
About Bion Environmental Technologies
