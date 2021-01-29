Short Interest in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Declines By 64.1%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the December 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ADAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. acquired 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $56,013.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock worth $155,677 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $505,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 945,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

