Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in January

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shoprite from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRGHY opened at $9.45 on Friday. Shoprite has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $9.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

