Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) Shares Up 9.8%

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) shares shot up 9.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.80. 171,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 284,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter.

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

