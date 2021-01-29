ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Trading Down 9.3%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s stock price dropped 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 1,239,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,671,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ShiftPixy by 256.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in ShiftPixy by 127.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

