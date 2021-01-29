Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Receives $3.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

SAWLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Shawcor from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shawcor stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. 137,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,780. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. Shawcor has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

